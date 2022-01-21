Crime Stoppers Alert: Commercial Robbery

Crime Stoppers Alert:

The pictured subject entered the Walgreens located at 300 E. Cornwallis on Wednesday 1/19/2022 at approximately 8:00pm, implied he had a weapon and reportedly robbed the business of property.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Download P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. Earn a reward of up to $5,000!

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>