Crime Stoppers Alert: Commercial Robbery at Roses Express

The pictured subject was reportedly involved in the armed robbery of Roses Express on October 3, 2022, at approximately 10:30am.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Subject: Commercial Robbery West Meadowview Rd

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (October 3rd, 2022) – On 10.03.2022 at 10:32 am officers responded to Roses Express on 531 West Meadowview Road in reference to a robbery of business.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black handgun.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

