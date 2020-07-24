Crime Stoppers Alert: Commercial Robbery

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 24, 2020 10:42 am

The pictured subject was involved in the armed robbery of a local retail store on July 23, 2020. If you know the identity of the individual involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: (336) 574-4020
Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

