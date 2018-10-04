Crime Stoppers Alert: Case 2018-1002-041

Information Wanted: Case# 2018-1002-041

On August 30, 2018 two black males purchased two French Bulldogs (for $9,120.00) from Friendly Pets using a counterfeit credit card. The subjects provided the names of Michael Sluys and Jamal Larable and both provided Georgia IDs.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips will remain anonymous.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.