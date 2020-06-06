Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify? Vandalism to the ICRCM

On May 31, 2020, at approximately 7:33pm, the pictured subject was possibly involved in the vandalism of the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. If you know the identity of the individual involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips will remain anonymous.

