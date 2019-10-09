Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify? Case# 2019-1002-017

Posted By: Greensboro 101 October 9, 2019 8:48 am

The subjects in these surveillance photos robbed the Firehouse Grocery store at gun point on October 2, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips will remain anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

