Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

Posted By: Greensboro 101 September 18, 2019 2:13 pm

The pictured subject robbed the Circle K at the corner of S. Holden Rd and Vandalia Rd on September 17, 2019 at approximately 11:45pm. He then fled the business towards a neighboring apartment complex. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a webs tip. Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20190918018.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE