Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify? 2019-1116-040

Posted By: Greensboro 101 November 18, 2019 11:18 am

The pictured subject was involved in the hit and run of a pedestrian at the Shell Gas Station located at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd on November 16th at approximately 2:19am. The suspect vehicle is red Honda Civic with a flat black hood. The vehicle had an Instagram logo on the rear glass “K24”. The driver was an Asian male approximately 20-25 years of age; 5`8- 6`0; slim build; clean shaven; and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a black North Face jacket; white sneakers, and wearing a chain with a big medallion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on P3tips.com.

For more information about this case, please contact: Detective R. Goad, 336-373-4320

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon 20191116040.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE