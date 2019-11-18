Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify? 2019-1116-040

The pictured subject was involved in the hit and run of a pedestrian at the Shell Gas Station located at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd on November 16th at approximately 2:19am. The suspect vehicle is red Honda Civic with a flat black hood. The vehicle had an Instagram logo on the rear glass “K24”. The driver was an Asian male approximately 20-25 years of age; 5`8- 6`0; slim build; clean shaven; and dark hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, a black North Face jacket; white sneakers, and wearing a chain with a big medallion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on P3tips.com.

For more information about this case, please contact: Detective R. Goad, 336-373-4320

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

