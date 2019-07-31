Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify? 2019-0727-185

The pictured subjects are responsible for the robbery of a cellular phone store on 7/27/2019. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: 336-574-4020

stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/#_blank>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.