Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

Posted By: Greensboro 101 June 14, 2019 10:17 am

On June 10, 2019 at approximately 8:47pm, the pictured subject was involved in an armed robbery at the Roses Express on 531 W. Meadowview. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Thank you.

