Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

On May 31, 2020 at 1:47am, Walmart located at 2701 Pyramids Village was burglarized. If you can identify this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or log on to P3tips.com to leave an online tip. Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

