Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

On June 1, 2020 at approximately 12:05am, over 20 individuals broke into the First National Pawn, located at 423 W. Meadowview Rd, and stole a large quantity of merchandise. Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000, or go to P3tips.com to leave any anonymous tip.

Video footage is available on the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/watch/?v=267100777971109

www.facebook.com/watch/?v=588786498432630

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.