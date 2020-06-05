Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

On June 1, 2020 at approximately 12:05am, over 20 individuals broke into the First National Pawn, located at 423 W. Meadowview Rd, and stole a large quantity of merchandise. Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 336-373-1000, or go to P3tips.com to leave any anonymous tip.
Video footage is available on the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers Facebook page:
www.facebook.com/watch/?v=267100777971109
www.facebook.com/watch/?v=588786498432630
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
"Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro"
