Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

The pictured subject is a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on February 7, 2020 at the East Coast Wings located at 338 S. Tate St at approximately 10:00pm. If you know the identity of the individual involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.

