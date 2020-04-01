Crime Stoppers Alert: Can You Identify?

Case# 2020-0207-312
The pictured subject is a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred on February 7, 2020 at the East Coast Wings located at 338 S. Tate St at approximately 10:00pm. If you know the identity of the individual involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip.
Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: (336) 574-4020
Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>
“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”
