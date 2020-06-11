Crime Stoppers Alert: Burglary of Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Case# 2020-0531-046

On May 31, 2020 at 1:51am, the pictured subjects were possibly involved in the burglary of Boxcar Bar + Arcade located at 120 W. Lewis St. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at p3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR02Q6Hth-YjPTnhQltat9aBzupWR3bwlMOOAx-bg93N9HCjEvc2Z_CRbWc>.

Video of this burglary is available via Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GGCRIMESTOPPERS/videos/607946763262837/

Thank you!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

“Partnering to Fight Crime for a Safer Greensboro”

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.