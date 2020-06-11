Crime Stoppers Alert: Burglary of Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Case# 2020-0531-046
On May 31, 2020 at 1:51am, the pictured subjects were possibly involved in the burglary of Boxcar Bar + Arcade located at 120 W. Lewis St. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip at p3tips.com<p3tips.com/?fbclid=IwAR02Q6Hth-YjPTnhQltat9aBzupWR3bwlMOOAx-bg93N9HCjEvc2Z_CRbWc>.
Video of this burglary is available via Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GGCRIMESTOPPERS/videos/607946763262837/
