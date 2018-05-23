Crime Stoppers Alert: BP Gas Station Robbery (April 9th)

[LogosOnWHITE.jpg]

18-0409-024

May 23, 2018

[CAN YOU IDENTIFY?]



On Monday 04/09/2018 at approximately 3:41 a.m., the pictured subjects were involved in a robbery of the BP Gas Station located at 3220 E. Gate City Blvd.

IF YOU CAN IDENTIFY THESE SUBJECTS OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT CALL:

CRIME STOPPERS @ 336-373-1000 OR TEXT KEYWORD BADBOYZ AND YOUR TIP TO 274637

ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS

GREENSBORO/GUILFORD CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY A CASH REWARD OF

UP TO $2,000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OR INDICTMENT OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) RESPONSIBLE

**This information is current and correct as of the time of this publication.**

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.