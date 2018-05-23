Crime Stoppers Alert: Attempt to Identify Robbery Suspect

[LogosOnWHITE.jpg]
18-0520-704
May 23, 2018
[CAN YOU IDENTIFY?]
[2018-0520-704 pic2 (2)] [2018-0520-704 pic (2)]
On Monday, May 21, 2018 at 5:00am, an unknown male entered a business located in the area of 3900 W. Gate City Blvd and robbed the business. The suspect fled the area on a white bike.
IF YOU CAN IDENTIFY THIS SUBJECT OR HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT CALL:
CRIME STOPPERS @ 336-373-1000 OR TEXT KEYWORD BADBOYZ AND YOUR TIP TO 274637
ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS
GREENSBORO/GUILFORD CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY A CASH REWARD OF
UP TO $2,000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OR INDICTMENT OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) RESPONSIBLE
**This information is current and correct as of the time of this publication.**
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.