Crime Stoppers Alert: 2019 Unsolved Homicide of Carolyn Tiger – Up to $7,000 Reward

Unsolved 2019 Homicide: Carolyn Tiger

Earn a Cash Reward of Up to $7,000 Reward for Helping Law Enforcement Solve this Case!

On March 3, 2019 at approximately 4:35 p.m. the Greensboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Patton Avenue and S. Elm-Eugene Street in reference to reported shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, police located a vehicle that had crashed into the fence in the area of S. Elm-Eugene Street and Concord Street.

The victim was identified as Carolyn Rose Tiger, H/F 26, of Greensboro. Tiger was operating a black Nissan and was possibly involved in a minor traffic accident with what is described as a newer model Hyundai type vehicle (missing the factory hubcaps/wheel covers on both front tires) near in the area of S. Elm-Eugene St. and Meadowview Dr. Both cars traveled north on S. Elm-Eugene St. to the area of Patton Ave where the suspect vehicle attempted to block in the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle retrieved a rifle and opened fire on the victim’s vehicle as it was attempting to leave the area. Ms. Tiger was struck by the gunfire and was pronounced deceased from her wounds shortly after arrival at Moses Cone Hospital. Witnesses last observed the light blue vehicle leaving the area traveling east on Patton Ave and the driver was described as a black male, tall and skinny with a muscular build, in his 20’s; wearing blue jeans, a jacket and a black toboggan. There has been no relationship established between the victim and the suspect and at this time the crime is being investigated as a random act of violence.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or go to P3tips.com<l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FP3tips.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3tYmgmjoV-BPxLRiy7TtWyOB39oRcijpKnU2S_5MyHY9IpETYXfP-8Tek&h=AT0L07yQnBcIDAKJJv—jZkewWGcPrCUGuZZYKwozvdBWYtWStixvHNyKniPwkgAwDK3Up1…> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward, NC Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation on 3/5/20, announcing the State is offering a reward of UP TO $5,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Total Reward is Up to $7,000!

(The $5,000 reward offered by the state is separate from the Crime Stoppers reward)

