Crime Stoppers Alert: $10,000 Reward for Solving Homicide of Mark Freedman

Crime Stoppers Alert: $10,000 Reward in Unsolved Mark Freedman Homicide Case

Case# 2020-1104-020

On November 4, 2020, officers responded to 616 Dolley Madison Rd, the parking lot of Mark’s Restaurant. Police located Mark Freedman who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Mark’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The perpetrator is believed to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height.

In addition to the Crime Stoppers Reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible, an additional reward of $8,000 has been donated by anonymous donors. This brings the total reward to (up to) $10,000.

If you have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or visit P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Family Media Contact:

Robin Freedman (Mark’s sister)

425-623-5013

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

