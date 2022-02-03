[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Creative Greensboro Accepting Proposals for

Residency at the Hyers Program

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is accepting new proposals from individuals and organizations interested in a performing arts residency at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center. The priority application window is open until March 7, for the available residency dates of June 20 to September 25. Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

The Residency at the Hyers program will provide rent-free, one-to-six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. In addition to access to the 88-seat black box theater for rehearsals and performances, resident artists will be offered support with materials, equipment, technical theater staff, and marketing of residency activities. Creative Greensboro is especially interested in providing a creative space for performing arts programs that are different from what is already being offered at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Additionally, applications are encouraged for residencies that will center the voices and experiences of communities of color, low-income residents, or people with disabilities.

Resident artists will be asked to cover the cost of any staffing required and provided by Creative Greensboro. This may include house management support, staff to operate sound and lighting equipment, or security for any usage outside of regular building hours.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

