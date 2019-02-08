FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cracking Up Comedy Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum

Tickets on sale Feb. 14

GREENSBORO, NC. (Feb. 8, 2019) – Celebrated comedians Deray Davis, Michael Blackson, Red Grant, Bruce Bruce, Jess Hilarious and B. Simone are coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Apr. 13 at 7:30 p.m. to be featured in the Cracking Up (CU) Comedy Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com, at the Greensboro Coliseum box office or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The CU Comedy Tour will be hosted by comedian, actor, writer and producer Red Grant. One of the hottest comedians in the game, Grant has performed in numerous specials for networks including Showtime and Comedy Central.

Deray Davis is an actor, comedian and writer who is quickly climbing the comedic ranks and becoming one of the biggest stars in the business. Television and film credits include “Ice Cube’s Hip Hop Squares” on VH1, FX’s “Snowfall,” and “DeRay Davis: How to Act Black” (2018). Davis continues to sell out venues worldwide with his authentic brand of “dynamic crossover comedy.”

Michael Blackson is the self-dubbed “African King of Comedy” with a global roster of performances and comedy specials. Blackson’s comedic appeal grew from his involvement with BET’s “ComicView” series and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam.” Blackson’s outstanding and unforgettable performance in the hit comedy film, “Next Friday” (2000), drew praise and a fan following unlike any other.

Bruce Bruce is a comedian, actor and author. His name is synonymous with keeping audiences rolling with laughter thanks to his captivating improv skills and larger than life comedic style. Bruce has been entertaining audiences for years. He has been featured in various stand up comedies, television shows and films.

Jess Hilarious is a social media influencer, comedian and actress who is best known to television viewers for her appearances on VH1, BET, and more, including her role as costar on the new Fox series, Rel. Jess first came to popularity through her Instagram comedy skits, which have amassed more than 4 million followers to date. Her comedy is smart and to the point and she is known for holding nothing back.

B. Simone is a social media influencer, comedian, singer and actress who is sweeping the world one like at a time after she became an instant internet sensation connecting with millions of people through social media. From her appearance on the popular show “Wild N’ Out,” to hosting on the last days of “106 & Park,” B. Simone is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment business.

Follow each comedian on Instagram to learn more about them: @deraydavis, @michaelblackson, @mybrucebruce, @jesshilarious_official, and @thebsimone2.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.