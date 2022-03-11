Country Superstar Alan Jackson announces 2022 Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Sept. 10

For Immediate Release

COUNTRY SUPERSTAR ALAN JACKSON

ANNOUNCES 2022 TOUR

LAST CALL – ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD

Brings Over Three Decades of Hits One Last Time to Cities Coast-to-Coast

Shows On Sale Beginning March 18 (10:00am Local Time) at AlanJackson.com<www.alanjackson.com/>

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Friday, March 11, 2022) – It’s LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD! Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson is embarking on his latest tour, one that’ll bring over 30 years of hits to cities across America as he hits the road for the first time since revealing a health diagnosis last fall.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson says. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me….”

The country music icon will launch his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour – promoted by Live Nation – this summer, playing arenas through the fall (detailed listing below). The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will thrill audiences – visiting cities and areas he hasn’t in several years for the last time – as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night.

Tickets, fan club presale, and tour information for Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour are available at alanjackson.com<www.alanjackson.com>/tour. Most cities go on sale Friday, March 18. Jackson will team with CID Entertainment/OnLocation to offer VIP experiences<www.cidentertainment.com/events/alan-jackson-tour> at his 2022 shows. Top-tier packages include a pre-show party presented by AJ’s Good Time Bar, the Nashville honky-tonk owned and operated by the entertainer in the heart of Music City, highlighted by live music from James Carothers and Cory Farley, featured performers from AJs.

Citi is the official card of the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 15 through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com<www.citientertainment.com/>.

Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour follows his Fall 2021 announcement (on NBC’s TODAY<www.today.com/video/alan-jackson-opens-up-about-his-health-challenges-122175045732>) that he is living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement and balance. $1 from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation<hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fcmtrf.org%2flast%2dcall%2dtour%2dalan%2djackson%2f&umid=659a6935-a7ac-467d-81e4-556d1c4a1a2f&auth=aea1da0310e2636c79a3a218cdf31…>, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research for drug development. In addition, $1 will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors and board members.

Alan Jackson’s music and performances have gained him worldwide acclaim, from critics and fans alike. In 2022, he’ll continue his long-running tradition of “keepin’ it country” as he brings over 30 years of hits to a city near you once more. It’s Last Call: One More for the Road!

ALAN JACKSON’S 2022

LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD TOUR

Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena) **

Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) **

Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

** On Sale Date to Be Announced

++ Rescheduled concert from 2020; tickets for previous events will be honored; new tickets available!

# # #

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON:

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among music’s all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide, ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time (rock, pop and country). He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards, a pair of Grammys and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson – one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music – released his latest album, Where Have You Gone, last May. The 21-track collection, which topped the country album chart, features 15 songs penned solely by the music icon. He’s also the man behind one of Nashville’s most-popular tourist stops, AJ’s Good Time Bar, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of downtown featuring daily live music and a rooftop view of Music City.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com<www.livenationentertainment.com/>.

ABOUT THE CMT RESEARCH FOUNDATION:

The CMT Research Foundation<hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fcmtrf.org%2flast%2dcall%2dtour%2dalan%2djackson%2f&umid=659a6935-a7ac-467d-81e4-556d1c4a1a2f&auth=aea1da0310e2636c79a3a218cdf31…> (CMTRF) is focused solely on delivering treatments and cures for CMT. Founded by two patients who are driven to expedite drug delivery to people who live with CMT globally, the organization funds research for drug development. The 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization is supported by personal and corporate financial gifts. Charcot-Marie-Tooth<hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fcmtrf.org%2fwhat%2dis%2dcmt%2ddisease%2f&umid=659a6935-a7ac-467d-81e4-556d1c4a1a2f&auth=aea1da0310e2636c79a3a218cdf31d6564bf6a0…> encompasses a group of inherited, chronic peripheral neuropathies that result in deterioration of peripheral nerves that control sensory information and muscle function of the foot/lower leg and hand/forearm leading to significant problems with movement, touch, and balance as it advances. At the moment, there is no cure for CMT.

MEDIA: HIGH-RES PRESS IMAGE AND TOUR LOGO AVAILABLE HERE<hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=https%3a%2f%2fwww.dropbox.com%2fsh%2ftj1ll5h6cbvf9cf%2fAABtzLu3VUFvRsCmYKEOgqEUa%3fdl%3d0&umid=659a6935-a7ac-467d-81e4-556d1c4a1a2f&auth=aea1…>.

ALAN JACKSON PHOTO CREDIT: DAVID McCLISTER

LINK TO ALAN JACKSON’S “LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD” PLAYLIST HERE<strm.to/AJTourPlaylistPR>.

# # #