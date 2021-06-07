Counting Crows coming to White Oak Amphitheatre Sept. 28

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

COUNTING CROWS ANNOUNCE 2021 U.S. DATES

FOR THE BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR

General ticket on-sale begins June 11



NEW YORK, NY (June 7, 2021) – Fresh off the release of their first album in nearly seven years, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE, the legendary Counting Crows today announce the dates for their highly anticipated return to the road with the Butter Miracle tour coming to White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Sept. 28.

Frank Turner, Seán Barna and Matt Sucich are set as support acts for the tour. The Butter Miracle tour announcement comes days after the release of BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE, a four-track, nineteen-minute suite available now worldwide.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 8 at 10AM local time and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 11 at 10AM local time. VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience. Visit CountingCrows.com<www.countingcrows.com/tour> for all the details.

Earlier this year, frontman Adam Duritz teased both the album and tour via his popular online cooking show by making a recipe for…buttered toast .

THE BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR 2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

August 7 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Atlantic City

August 8 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

August 10 Youngstown, OH Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

August 12 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

August 14 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 15 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 17 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 Chicago, IL Ravinia*

August 21 Saint Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

August 24 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

August 26 Salt Lake City, UT TBD – to be announced June 8 at 10am MT

August 28 Spokane, WA Pavilion at Riverfront

August 29 Seattle, WA Marymoor Amphitheater

August 31 Portland, OR Edgefield

September 3 Berkley, CA The Greek Theatre

September 4 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 6 Murphys, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 8 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 11 Redondo Beach, CA BeachLife Festival

September 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 17 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 18 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

September 20 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

September 23 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

September 24 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 26 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 28 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre

September 29 Wilmington, NC Riverfront Park Amphitheater

October 1 Washington, D.C. The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 2 Richmond, VA Altria Theatre

October 5 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands. In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping “Accidently in Love” for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned them an Academy Award nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song,” and a GRAMMY Award nomination for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.” Over the last 30 years, the masterful songwriting from frontman Adam Duritz put the band at No.8 on Billboard Magazine’s 2021 “Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart.” On May 21, 2021, Counting Crows released BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE to rave reviews.

