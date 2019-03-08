Correction ***SILVER ALERT OUT OF GREENSBORO–KATELYNNE A GARRISON

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (March 8, 2019) At 5:09 on 3/8/2019, Ms. Katelynne Abreonah Garrison was reported missing from the 2700 block of 16th Street, Greensboro, NC.

Ms. Garrison has not returned to this location and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for her.

Ms. Garrison is descirbed as a White Female, Brown eyes, Black hair, 5’7″, and 205 pounds. ***Photo attached***

Ms. Garrison was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt with blue jeans and pink shoes.

There is no known mode of transportion, direction of travel or destination.

Ms. Garrison suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Ms. Garrison is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.



