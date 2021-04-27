Correction: RE: News Release: Parks and Recreation Receives $25K Grant for Heath Park

Correction: The name of the funder was incorrect in the original news release. Crescent Rotary Club Foundation donated $25,000 for the new playground at Heath Park.



Parks and Recreation Receives $25K Grant for Heath Park

GREENSBORO, NC (April 26, 2021) – Build Greensboro Together, a community-based campaign to raise funds to improve two Greensboro park locations, has secured a $25,000 donation from the Crescent Rotary Club Foundation to provide a new playground at Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Rd. The Parks and Recreation Department expects to install the play equipment and inclusive swing set in late summer.

Build Greensboro Together formed in early 2021 with a goal to raise $200,000 to add new play amenities at Peeler Community Park, replace a damaged bridge on the Lake Daniel Greenway, and complete planned improvements to Heath Park. The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will manage the donations.

“In collaboration with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, these initial projects are targeted to revitalize and restore fun, functionality, and safety for the children and families in these impacted communities.” said Hugh Holston, Build Greensboro Together co-chair.

For more information about Build Greensboro Together or how to contribute to the campaign, contact Peter Reichard at preichard13@gmail.com<mailto:preichard13@gmail.com> or visit at buildgreensborotogether.com.<cts.businesswire.com/ct/CT?id=smartlink&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.buildgreensborotogether.com&esheet=52360582&newsitemid=20210114005024&lan=en-US&anchor=buildgreensborotogether.com.&index=1&md5=fe9754d0…>

