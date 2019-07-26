Correction: Press Release 07/26/2019 Aggravated Assault Burbank and East Bragg Sts.

July 26, 2019

Correction: Police Investigating Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 26, 2019) – At approximately 8:20pm Greensboro Police responded to the area of Burbank and East Bragg Streets on a discharge of firearm call. Upon arrival officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment and evaluation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

