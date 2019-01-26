Correction – News Release: Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call

Police Investigating Discharge of Firearm Call

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 26, 2019) – At approximately 8:16pm Greensboro Police responded to Four Seasons Town Centre Mall located at 410 Four Seasons Town Centre in reference to a discharge of firearm call. During a fight inside the mall a weapon was discharged. No one was reported injured and subjects involved in the fight attempted to flee the area. Immediately following the incident police were able take Ivan Joseph Smyre, B/M 25, of Greensboro and Robert Lamont King, B/M 26, into custody.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

