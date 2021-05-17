CORRECTION: News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers New Summer Sports Clinics for Teens

Correction: The phone number for Britt Huggins was incorrect in the original news release. The correct number is 336-373-7617.

Subject: News Release: Parks and Recreation Offers New Summer Sports Clinics for Teens

Parks and Recreation Offers New Summer Sports Clinics for Teens

GREENSBORO, NC (May 17, 2021) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will offer a series of youth sports clinics this summer for footgolf, pickleball, disc golf, and golf. All clinics are designed to provide skill and development for participants ages 10-18.

Footgolf

When: June 14-16 from 9-11 am

Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three days and a free soccer ball. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27799770>.

Pickleball

When: Every Monday in June, 6-7:30 pm

Where: Smith Active Adult Center’s outdoor courts, 2401 Fairview St.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all dates in June and a free pickleball paddle. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27561044>.

Disc Golf

When: July 6, 13 and 20, 4-5:30 pm

Where: Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Rd.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all three clinics and a free disc. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27628268>.

Golf

When: Every Tuesday in July, 9-10:30 am

Where: Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St.

Cost: A $25 registration fee covers all four weeks and free essential golf accessories. Register online<web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=AR&fmid=27799458>.

For more information about these programs, contact Youth Development Director Britt Huggins at britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7617. For more City of Greensboro COVID-safe in-person, socially distant, and virtual activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

