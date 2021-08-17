CORRECTION: News Release: Michelle Kennedy Resigns from Greensboro City Council

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carla Banks

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3769

Michelle Kennedy Resigns from Greensboro City Council

Greensboro, NC, (August 17, 2021) – Greensboro City Councilperson Michelle Kennedy announced her resignation, effective immediately, during the August 17 City Council meeting. Kennedy was elected as an At-Large Council representative in 2017. Her term was set to expire in 2022.

Since Kennedy’s resignation comes prior to the end of her four year term, the City Council will follow section 3.02 (c) of the Greensboro City Charter and create a process to fill the vacant seat.

Section 3.02 (c) of the Greensboro City Charter states: (c) If any elected councilman shall refuse to be qualified, or if there is a vacancy in the office of councilman after election and qualification, or if any councilman be unable to discharge the duties of his/her/their office, the council shall choose some person for the unexpired term, or during his/her/their disability, as the case may be, to act as councilman, councilmen so selected shall have all authority and powers given under this charter to regularly elected councilmen and shall be subject to recall. Any vacancy occurring in the office of mayor shall be filled by appointment made by the city council for the remainder of the unexpired term.

The replacement of Kennedy’s seat will be a discussion item on an upcoming City Council agenda.

The City Council primary election is scheduled to take place on March 8, 2022, followed by the general election on November 8, 2022.

CORRECTED DATES

March 8, 2022 – nonpartisan primary election. (Subsection 1(e)(2)). That provision also states that the date of the general election shall be on the date of the second primary, if one is called for under NCGS 163-111.

April 26, 2022 – will be the date of the general election if no second primary his called for under NCGS 163-111. (Subsection 1(c)(2)) or if there is a second primary but there are no Federal Offices involved.

May 17, 2022 – will be the date of the general election if there is a second primary called for under NCGS 162-111 and it includes either a Federal Senate or House race. (Subsection 1.5(a))

# # #

Jake Keys, (he/him/his)

Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.