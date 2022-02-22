CORRECTION: News Release: Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance Present ‘The Tempest’ March 11-13

CORRECTION: The original new release excluded two show dates. See correct information highlighted below.

Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance Present

‘The Tempest’ March 11-13

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2022) – Creative Greensboro, in collaboration with Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company, presents a teen production of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” at 7 pm, March 11; at 2 pm and 7 pm, March 12; and 2 pm, March 13 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Tickets are $8. Visit creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> to purchase tickets.

Shakespeare’s romance play, “The Tempest,” takes you to a deserted island and the world of Prospero, a former duke and now sorcerer, and his daughter Miranda. Others on the island include Caliban, a native of the island, and Ariel, a spirit who assists Prospero with his magic as he conjures a storm that washes his scheming brother and other royals to the island for a swashbuckling tale of revenge, forgiveness, and redemption.

This partnership allows both organizations to combine resources and offer a production where young adults have the space and support to participate in theater arts.

“Seeing the energy and joy the young people put into the rehearsal process is truly inspiring,” says Sherri Raeford, artistic director for Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company. “The collaboration between Creative Greensboro and Shared Radiance offers a unique and meaningful experience for these young actors. Everyone is dedicated to making this the best experience possible for all involved.”

Todd Fisher, performing arts coordinator for Creative Greensboro, said it has been a “real treat” to collaborate with Shared Radiance.

“Sherri and her team value process and the journey of creating a vibrant world for young actors to thrive in,” Fisher says.

The members of the company agree.

“I feel that working on ‘The Tempest’ is an amazing way to express myself,” said Chelsea Barnes, 12, a company actor. “I love how there is no shame in being creative, goofy, or weird! I got to meet new people with similar interests as mine, and explore new things! Being there is kind of like being in my happy place.”

The overall mission of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company is to entertain, enlighten, educate, and explore experiential and interactive theatre through the works of Shakespeare and beyond. During its productions, audience members often travel through parks and public places following the actors from scene to scene. SRPAC also produces a 50-minute Shakespeare compilation that is performed in schools across North Carolina. It is dedicated to outreach, education, and creating quality experiences for every audience member.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to, and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

Photo courtesy of Sam McClenaghan. Permission to reprint.

Caption: (Left to right) Eppie Jo Miller, Sophie Davis, Landon Perry and Iyah Johnson star in “The Tempest.”

