CORRECTION: News Release: City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

CORRECTION: The amount of the American Rescue Plan funds provided to Greensboro will be $59.4 million. It was incorrect in the original news release.

From: Lehmert, Amanda <Amanda.Lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov>

Sent: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 8:29 AM

To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: News Release: City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Sara Hancock

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4516

City Seeks Input on American Rescue Plan Funds

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2021) – The City of Greensboro will receive $59.4 million in COVID-19 relief and economic recovery funds as part of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP). The City is asking residents for their input on how the money should be spent. Residents can suggest how to divvy up the funds by using the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator, available at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ARP>. City Council is expected to decide how to spend the first portion of the funds over the next several months.

The ARP designated a variety of ways the federal funds can be used to reduce the impact of the pandemic. The law does not allow the money to be spent on a tax rate reduction or to delay a tax increase.

Taking into account City Council’s adopted priorities, the City may use the funds on recovery assistance for community programs, including nonprofits and cultural arts; transformative one-time infrastructure expenses for broadband, housing, or transit; to cover expenses related to fighting the pandemic; or the restoration of City revenues reduced due to the pandemic.

“Residents can use the Greensboro ARP Spending Simulator to share their priorities for these funds with City Council and City leadership. In the simulator, they can also add comments or make specific spending requests,” said Greensboro Budget and Evaluation Department Director Jon Decker.

The first portion of the funding will arrive this month. The remaining amount will arrived no sooner than May 2022.

For more information on ARP, visit the US Department of the Treasury website<home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/state-and-local-fiscal-recovery-funds>.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.