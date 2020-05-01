Correction: News Release: City Offers Free Webinar About Funding for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses

Correction made to the time of the event. It is 11 am to Noon.

City Offers Free Webinar About Funding for Minority and

Women-Owned Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (May 1, 2020) – The City of Greensboro’s Office of Equity and Inclusion is offering a free, online webinar from 11 am to Noon, Wednesday, May 6 focused on funding for minority and women-owned businesses in the aftermath of Covid-19. Presenters include Antonio McCoy, president/CEO of McHoward Business Coaching and Wilson Lester, executive director of Piedmont Business Capital. Participants will also learn how to thrive in this ever-changing environment. Registration<form.jotform.com/201114133157137> is required by Tuesday, May 5.

Questions? Call Equity and Inclusion at 336-430-5661

