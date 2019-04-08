CORRECTION: News Release: City Councilmember Outling Hosts April 12 “Java with Justin”

Correction: “Java with Justin” begins at 8:30 am
City Councilmember Outling Hosts April 12 “Java with Justin”
GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2019) – Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a “Java with Justin” meeting at 8:30 am, Friday, April 12 at Dolce Aroma, 233 N. Elm St. The community meeting provides an opportunity for District 3 residents to meet Outling and ask questions in a casual atmosphere.
