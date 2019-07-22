Correction: News Release: Brown Center Hosts Community Enrichment Festival August 3

Correction: The date of this event is Saturday, August 3.



Brown Center Hosts Community Enrichment Festival August 3

GREENSBORO, NC (July 22, 2019) – Brown Recreation Center will host a Community Enrichment Festival from 2-5 pm, Saturday, August 3, at 302 E. Vandalia Rd. Admission is free.

Join the Parks and Recreation staff for a day of fun, good food, health awareness and community resources through local nonprofits and small businesses. Food, clothing and accessory vendors will have items for sale. Bring two items to donate for the center’s school supply drive to get a free ride on the trackless train! Or buy a ticket for $1.

