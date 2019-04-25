Correction – News Release: Aggravated Assault 3800 Block of Yanceyville

Correction: The victim was not in a vehicle, the suspect was believed to be in a vehicle.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2019) – At approximately 10:59 am today, Police responded to 3800 Block of Yanceyville St. in reference to a shots fired call. Upon arrival police located a male victim in a vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was believed to be in a vehicle. No other suspect information is available at this time.

Yanceyville Street from Whitesand Drive to Kenion St. is closed while police investigate. Motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

