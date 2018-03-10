*****Correction*****
Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2018) – On 3/10/18 at 2:45 a.m. – Police responded to Carolina’s Diner, 506 S. Regional Rd., in reference to a robbery of business. A white male armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a white-male, 5″6″, medium build last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a burgundy and gray baseball cap, blue jeans and brown shoes.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402
336-373-2496
www.greensboro-nc.gov
[Badges]
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "Correction Commercial Robbery- Carolina’s Diner"