Correction Commercial Robbery- Carolina’s Diner

*****Correction*****

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 10, 2018) – On 3/10/18 at 2:45 a.m. – Police responded to Carolina’s Diner, 506 S. Regional Rd., in reference to a robbery of business. A white male armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a white-male, 5″6″, medium build last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a burgundy and gray baseball cap, blue jeans and brown shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

