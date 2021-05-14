CORRECTION: Board of Education Calendar of Events: May 17-23, 2021

Corrects the date to the Virtual Board of Education Special Meeting to Tuesday, June 1.

Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 17 – 23, 2021

Wednesday, May 19

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting rescheduled to May 25

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, May 24

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1c92b9ce102247df0bb208d9165368d8%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Tuesday, May 25

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1c92b9ce102247df0bb208d9165368d8%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Wednesday, May 26

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Early College at Guilford

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Greensboro College Middle College

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at UNCG

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at Bennett

Thursday, May 27

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at GTCC-High Point

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Kearns Academy at High Point Central

Friday, May 28

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: The Academy at Smith

11:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

2:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Middle College at N.C. A&T

Monday, May 31

GCS schools and central offices closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday, June 1

12 p.m.

Virtual Special Board of Education Meeting

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1c92b9ce102247df0bb208d9165368d8%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Wednesday, June 2

3:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Gateway Education Center

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Haynes-Inman Education Center

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Greene Education Center

Friday, June 4

3 p.m.

GRADUATIOIN: Weaver Academy

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Saturday, June 5

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Ragsdale High School

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Smith High School

4:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northeast Guilford High School

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southwest Guilford High School

Sunday, June 6

12 p.m.

GRADUATION: Dudley High School

4 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southern Guilford High School

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Andrews High School

Monday, June 7

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Western Guilford High School

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northern Guilford High School

4:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: High Point Central High School

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northwest Guilford High School

Tuesday, June 8

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Page High School

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Eastern Guilford High School

4 p.m.

GRADUATION: Grimsley High School

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southeast Guilford High School

Thursday, June 10

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. closed session for student assignment hearings; 6 p.m. regular meeting

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C1c92b9ce102247df0bb208d9165368d8%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

