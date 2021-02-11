CORRECTION: Board of Education Calendar of Events: February 15-21, 2021

Due to technical issues, the February 20 Board of Education Retreat will be streamed live on the GCS YouTube Channel and then rebroadcast on GCSTV at a later date.

Board of Education Calendar of Events

February 15 – 21, 2021

Saturday, February 20

8:30 a.m.

Board of Education Retreat (Western Guilford High School Signature Career Academy of Transportation, Distribution & Logistics, 409 Friendway Rd., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. The meeting will be streamed live on the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cfcffd535255d49e50a3808d8cea72404%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, March 9

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7Cfcffd535255d49e50a3808d8cea72404%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

