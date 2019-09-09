Corrected News Release: Water Service Interruption beginning September 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Water Service Interruption beginning September 10

GREENSBORO, NC (September 9, 2019) – On Tuesday, September 10 some customers will experience water service interruptions on and near Konica Drive due to a water line relocation. Service interruptions will begin at 5 am and last until 2 pm. The areas impacted are listed below.

* 1201 NC Hwy. 61 South, Ametek Aerospace and the area close by

* 6901 Konica Dr., Red Oak Brewery

* 6900 Konica Dr., Zink Imaging

Motorists are encouraged to use other routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

