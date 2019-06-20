Corrected News Release: Sewer Repair Work Near 520 N Elam Avenue beginning June 20

Corrected

Sewer Repair Work Near 520 N Elam Avenue beginning June 20

GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2019) – Beginning Thursday, June 20 from 8am to 5pm crews will be performing emergency sewer main repair work near 520 N Elam Avenue. Entrances to hospitals, medical centers, and doctor offices will not be impacted. Directional signage and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

