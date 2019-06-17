Corrected News Release: Road Closure on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive June 17, 2019

Correction

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Road Closure on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive June 17, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – Currently, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed between E. Florida Street and Oxford Street due to a water main break. Crews are working to repair the issue and estimate completion by 3pm. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

