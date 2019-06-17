Corrected News Release: Road Closure on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive June 17, 2019

Correction
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298
Road Closure on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive June 17, 2019
GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – Currently, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is closed between E. Florida Street and Oxford Street due to a water main break. Crews are working to repair the issue and estimate completion by 3pm. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
