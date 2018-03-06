CORRECTED: News Release: Glenwood Recreation Center Hosts Candy Land Event March 24

Correction: This event will happen at Glenwood Recreation Center.
Glenwood Recreation Center Hosts Candy Land Event March 24
GREENSBORO (March 6, 2018) – Glenwood Recreation Center will hold its annual free egg hunt event, Candy Land, from 10 am to 1 pm, at 2010 Coliseum Blvd.
Candy Land will have face painting, bounce houses, games, concessions, the ECO Bus and more. There will also be accessible egg hunts for individuals all abilities, as well as an “egg-streme” obstacle course-style hunt for kids 11 and older. Free parking and a shuttle will be available at the Coliseum Shopping Center and Glenwood Shopping Center.
Egg Hunt Times:
10:30 am – ages 4 and under and adaptive
11 am – ages 5-6
11:30 am – adaptive
11:45 am – ages 7-8
12:30 pm – ages 9-10 and adaptive
10:30 am to 12:30 pm – ages 11 and up
# # #
