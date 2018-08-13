Corrected meeting notice

Attached please find the corrected notice reflecting the meeting room as the Plaza Level Conference Room. Thank you.

Betsey Richardson, MMC, NCCMC, NCCP

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2397 Fax: 336.574-4003

P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

—–Original Message—–

From: DO NOT REPLY <EXE-MFO_CLERKS@greensboronc.org>

Sent: Monday, August 13, 2018 11:46 AM

To: Richardson, Betsey <Betsey.Richardson@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: Send data from MFP-07073566 08/13/2018 11:45

Scanned from MFP-07073566.

Pages:1

Resolution:400×400 DPI

—————————————-

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.