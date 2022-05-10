Cops N Rodders Car Show Special Olympics 2022

[PR Template]

Cops-N-Rodders Car Show to Raise Money for Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, NC (May 10, 2022) – The Greensboro Police Departments’ Special Olympics Committee will be hosting the 3rd Annual Cops-n- Rodders Car Show/Cruise-in to support Special Olympics North Carolina. This year the Triad Chevy Club has come on board as a co-host with GPD.

The event is open to all makes and model cars and trucks. There will be three classes judged; top 10 muscle cars 1985 and older, top 10 muscle cars 1986 to current top 10 truck to include SUV’s, Jeeps, Ford Ranchero, Chevy El-Comino. Also a Special Olympics Choice, Sponsors Choice, and GPD Chiefs Choice.

Pre-registration is $20.00 and day of the event $25.00. There is no cost for the cruise-in but we are asking participants to make a small donation of $5.00 or $10.00 to Special Olympics. There will be raffles, prizes, food trucks, and a DJ. Pre-registration closes on Monday May 16th.

We still have a limited number slots available for vendors and food trucks, any vendor or food truck interested in attending can contact Lieutenant Calvin Stevens at (336)373-4372 or via email at calvin.stevens@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:calvin.stevens@greensboro-nc.gov>.

The event will be held at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market located at 2914 Sandy Ridge Road, May 21st from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

