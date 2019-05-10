For Immediate Release: May 10, 2019

Contreras Named N.C. PTA Superintendent of the Year

Superintendent will be recognized at state awards on May 18

Greensboro, N.C. – The North Carolina Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) will recognize Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras and five other GCS students or employees at its annual awards banquet on May 18.

Dr. Contreras will be honored as the North Carolina PTA Superintendent of the Year, which recognizes superintendents who fulfill the PTA vision to make every child’s potential a reality.

“Dr. Sharon L. Contreras is passionate about providing high-quality education to each child with the goal that every student graduates college- and career-ready,” wrote Shirrell Williams, Guilford County Council of PTAs president. “As Guilford County Council of PTAs President, I enjoy meeting with Dr. Contreras and sharing parents’ concerns, learning how the GCS school district and the PTAs can work together to help make our school district great.”

Among her initiatives, Contreras has developed a partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools to ensure greater minority representation in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate classes. Her Strategic Plan 2022<www.gcsnc.com/Page/26524> emphasizes the importance of Career and Technical Education as a pathway for students and the need to eliminate the achievement gap and improve literacy. She has added extensive resources and professional development for teachers in reading and math, ensuring a consistent curriculum in grades K-8. This past February, Dr. Contreras was the lone superintendent in the country to testify before the House Committee on Education and Labor on the condition of school facilities and how infrastructure impacts the educational experience for students and teachers.

GCS will also receive the following awards:

* Myra Key of the Dudley High PTSA will receive the Heroes and Helpers award and the Outstanding Volunteer award.

* Logan Dingman of Northern Middle will receive the Outstanding Student Service award.

* Karen Ellis of Northern Middle will earn the Principal of the Year award.

* Russ McHenry of Northern Middle will earn the Teacher of the Year award

* Jennifer Scheibly of Southeast Middle will receive the School Nurse award.

Awards will be presented during the N.C. PTA annual state conference on Saturday, May 18, at UNC Charlotte Center City.

