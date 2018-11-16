

For Immediate Release: Nov. 16, 2018

Contact: Connie Mayberry (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Contractual Agreement for the Provision of Five School Nurses

Agreement covers the 2018-2019 School Year

GREENSBORO – The Board of Education approved the contractual agreement with the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services to provide nursing services as well as compensation for salaries of five school nurses in the amount of $322,529.

The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services and Guilford County Schools have maintained a contractual agreement for school nursing services for approximately 20 years. The yearly renewed contract is inclusive of providing nursing services to the GCS schools as well as compensation for salaries of five school nurses. While GCS is responsible for salaries for five school nurses, the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services provides an additional 37 nurses who serve our schools.

There are 42 nurses for the entire school district. That equates to a nurse-to-student ratio of 1:1,737 or one nurse to three-to-four schools. Nurses are in a school one day per week. Nationally, North Carolina ranks 29th at 1,320 students per school nurse, according to the National Association of School Nurses. The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Nurses Association recommends one dedicated nurse per school.

Nurse services include:

* diagnosing chronic diseases and case management

* teaching school staff and monitoring medical procedures

* medication administration training

* immunization, health assessment and medication monitoring

* screening and referrals of vision, dental and other health conditions

* acute acre issues and infectious disease control

* health education requests

* pregnancy referral and counseling

* high-risk counseling for physical and emotional needs

* abuse or neglect referrals

* and a liaison for home, medical, community and schools

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.



