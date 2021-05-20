For Immediate Release: May 20, 2021

Contractor Information Meetings for Bond Projects Set

Meetings are scheduled for May 25 and June 3

Greensboro, N.C. – Following the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approval of $300 million in school bond spending,<www.gcsnc.com/Page/71734> HICAPS, the project management firm selected by Guilford County Schools, is hosting meetings to discuss the projects, the schedule and information regarding the process.

Meetings are scheduled for May 25 from 10 a.m. until Noon and June 3 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Both meetings are at the Greensboro Airport Marriott Conference Center, One Marriott Drive, Greensboro.

The meetings are open to design firms, contractors, subcontractors, vendors and miscellaneous professional services for public school facilities at the following locations:

* Brooks Global Studies (New School)

* Hampton-Peeler K-5 Visual and Performing Arts (New School)

* Peck K-8 Expeditionary Learning (New School)

* Foust Elementary (New School)

* Claxton Elementary (New School)

* Kiser Middle (New School)

* Southwest Area K-8 with STEM Center (New School)

* Montessori (Renovation at Archer Elementary)

* Sternberger Elementary (Design)

* Allen Jay Elementary (Design)

For additional information, interested individuals and companies may contact Dave Smith, HICAPS/C2 – GCS Bond Program Director at Dave@Hicaps.com<mailto:Dave@Hicaps.com> or at 336-420-6636

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

