Contemporary chophouse coming to Winston-Salem

Contemporary Chophouse, Butcher & Bull, Coming to the Triad this Spring

Restaurant Helmed by Local Chef Brings a New Take on the Traditional Steakhouse in Downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Feb. 26, 2019 – Butcher & Bull, a contemporary take on a traditional steakhouse, is opening in Winston-Salem early this spring. Located in the heart of downtown across from the Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites and adjacent to the Marriott, the restaurant on North Cherry Street will provide diners with adventurous dishes featuring the freshest ingredients possible. Award-winning Winston-Salem native, Richard Miller, has been named executive chef of the new restaurant.

Featuring chophouse staples, Butcher & Bull’s menu boasts several premier cuts of meat including a massive 40-ounce tomahawk steak, Boston cut prime strip and the quintessential filet mignon. The menu, designed by executive chef Richard Miller, will also offer diverse entrée options, from Southern-inspired lobster and grits to an elevated wagyu burger. The exquisite dishes echo the personality of Winston-Salem and North Carolina, using the highest quality ingredients sourced from Triad farmers and artisans whenever possible, including Harmony Ridge Farms, Joyce Farms, Fair Share Farm and Heritage Farms Cheshire Pork.

“The concept for Butcher & Bull started with one thought – how do we create something new and exciting for the people living and working in Downtown Winston-Salem,” said executive chef Miller. “Along with mouthwatering steaks and entrees, we have an incredible selection of innovative craft cocktails and a terrific wine cellar. We’re really excited to provide this distinct dining experience for locals when we open this spring. Get ready, the Butcher is coming!”

The restaurant is taking over the former Graze restaurant space with a full renovation to transform the once hotel-led dining space into a standalone restaurant concept focused on catering to local residents. Operationally, Butcher & Bull has established a dynamic team alongside Miller who bring a combined 40 years experience, including a dedicated restaurant general manager, assistant restaurant manager and sous chef. The team is also currently hiring for a new head mixologist.

More information on Butcher & Bull will be available soon. To stay up-to-date on the latest, follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

About Butcher & Bull

