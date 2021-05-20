

Cone Elementary Receives $5,000 Grant for Library

Funding from Laura Bush Foundation will help diversify collection

Greensboro, N.C. – Cone Elementary was one of 205 schools from 43 states across the country to receive a $5,000 grant this week through the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries<www.bushcenter.org/explore-our-work/taking-action/laura-bush-foundation-for-americas-libraries.html>.

Cone Elementary will gather feedback from students and staff before ordering the books, with the goal of adding more culturally relevant and current titles to the collection. On average, Cone Elementary’s library books are 16 years old.

“We are thrilled to be able to expand and update our media center collection,” said principal Shannon Peeples. “Giving our students access to books that interest them and reflect who they are is critical to developing their love of reading, which in turn supports their overall learning.”

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries supports school libraries with the greatest needs with the goal of encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning. Since its inception in 2002, it has awarded more than $16 million to more than 2,800 schools across the country.

