[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct.6, 2021

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Community Resource Series to Help Adults Navigate their Career Path

GPA collaborates with NC Works, community partners for this virtual workforce development series

Guilford County, NC –Guilford Parent Academy (GPA) is collaborating with NCWorks — Guilford County and other community partners to host a virtual series exploring various resources to help adults start a promising career future.

The sessions will cover goal-setting strategies, ways to assess career interest and the latest information about in-demand fields in Guilford County. Guilford County’s NCWorks Career Centers offer workforce development programs, short-term occupational training, paid internships, and employment assistance for eligible young adults, adults, high school seniors and veterans.

The series includes the following virtual sessions:

* Plan Ahead, October 12 at 12 p.m.

Facilitator: Amy Bray, Guilford Technical Community College

Are you struggling to determine which career to pursue or need support with career planning? Learn about the Adult/Dislocated Worker and NextGen Young Adult programs, which provide services to help you find employment aligned with your career goals.

* Home Safe, October 19 at 12 p.m.

Facilitator: Sofia Crisp, Housing Consultants Group

Are you behind on your mortgage or rent payments? Hear information about Guilford County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) and explore more career services including assistance from NCWorks Career Advisors and Business Services Representatives.

* Bright Outlook Employers and Trends, October 28 at 12 p.m.

Facilitator: Dr. Jeff Rosenthal, NC Department of Commerce, Labor and Economic Analysis

Would you like to know which careers are projected to grow in Guilford County over the next 10 years? Gain insight on 10 industries in Guilford County with high growth and 10 local employers who have jobs available.

*

Click here<gcsnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtduihrzgpHNYw16wOtYjv_P7QCZH_XIDo> to register for each session. A link to join the virtual sessions will be sent via email after registration. To learn more about this workshop or other GPA offerings, visit www.gcsnc.com, email parentacademy@gcsnc.com or call 336.279.4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154