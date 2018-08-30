Community Advocates Call Foul on First ‘Harassment’ Ordinance Arrest & Ask City Council to Repeal New Law

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

*August 29^th , 2018 – *

Community organizations, pastors and service providers have written a

letter to the Guilford County District Attorney’s office, and members of

Greensboro City Council, asking for charges to be dropped against the

first known defendant to be tried under the city’s new ‘Harassment’

ordinance. The advocates claim that Mr. Larry Lee was wrongfully

arrested, and that the city’s new law is cruel and immoral.

The letter was signed by the Homeless Union of Greensboro, Irving David

Allen, a Greensboro Human Relations Commissioner, the Greensboro YWCA,

Rev. Wesley Morris of Faith Community Church, The Beloved Community

Center, Lewis Pitts, a former civil rights attorney, Rev. Brandon

Wrencher of the Good Neighbor Movement Church, The Greensboro Democratic

Socialists of America, Ignite NC, and several community advocates.

On August 20^th , Larry Lee was arrested under the city’s new

‘Harassment’ ordinance, which has been the subject of much public

controversy, and months of public debate. The authors of the letter to

argue that the new law deprives people of their rights, effectively

criminalizes certain demographics of people by setting too low of a

standard of conduct which can be considered “harassment”.

*In Mr. Lee’s case, the letter states, “Mr. Lee has been arrested for

making an unpopular statement, for being an unpopular person in a

relatively affluent neighborhood, and for having a mental illness.”* The

letter claims that Mr. Lee is actively seeking mental health treatment

and his incarceration and pending criminal case is hindering his ability

to access services.

The letter also criticizes Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who posted Mr. Lee’s

full name and the amount of his bond ($5,000) the day he was arrested,

stating, “We find this form of public shaming and prosecution to be

highly inappropriate – especially in Mr. Lee’s situation.”

Critics of the ‘harassment’ ordinance warned council, before the law was

adopted on August 14^th , that the city was trying to pass legislation

that targeted vulnerable populations. The Homeless Union of Greensboro

had asked the city to adopt a police protocol, similar to one adopted in

Duluth, MN, which would have clearly instructed the police on how to

handle interactions with people experiencing homelessness, and made

clear the city’s intentions were not criminalize poverty. Greensboro

City Council ignored these recommendations.

The Letter Concludes:

* “Even if Mr. Lee is not convicted of these charges… our fear is that

more individuals in similar circumstances as Mr. Lee will experience

criminalization as a result of being homeless, a person of color, or

mentally ill…*

*Therefore, we ask that the D.A.’s office drop all charges against Mr.

Lee… and that the city repeal it’s misguided and cruel “Harassment”

ordinance immediately.”*